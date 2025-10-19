William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 36,473 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.82% of Maximus worth $32,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Maximus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Maximus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 9,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Maximus by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of MMS opened at $85.04 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.77. Maximus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Maximus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Maximus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maximus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $146,284.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,336.88. This represents a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

