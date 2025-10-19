William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $33.63 Million Stock Holdings in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,098 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.64% of Sanmina worth $33,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 34.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth about $2,185,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $129.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. Sanmina Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $160.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.620 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

