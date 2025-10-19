Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of IYJ opened at $144.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $111.51 and a 12 month high of $147.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

