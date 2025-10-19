Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Invests $239,000 in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after buying an additional 19,817,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 595.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,461,000 after buying an additional 13,262,309 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,083,000 after buying an additional 9,749,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after buying an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,699,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,592.09. The trade was a 29.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.66. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.