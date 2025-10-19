Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,770 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.7% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Trading Up 1.2%
NYSE:ABBV opened at $229.66 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $405.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.91 and a 200-day moving average of $197.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 312.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa America upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
