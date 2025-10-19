Veralto Corporation $VLTO Stock Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 178.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO opened at $102.88 on Friday. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.29%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

