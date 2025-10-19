TrueMark Investments LLC Makes New $4.52 Million Investment in Edison International $EIX

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 87,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 135.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 71,159 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 17.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Edison International Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:EIX opened at $56.75 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

