The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.13.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1%

SHW opened at $330.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

