Systelligence LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Systelligence LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,349 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after acquiring an additional 83,149 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 166,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

VCIT stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

