Systelligence LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Systelligence LLC cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Systelligence LLC owned 0.10% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,086.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,705 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,740,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,133,000 after buying an additional 260,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 768,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after buying an additional 199,384 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $7,743,000. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,659.0% during the first quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 153,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 144,447 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 13.8%

BATS PAVE opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $46.26.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

