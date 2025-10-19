Swmg LLC Invests $314,000 in Fastenal Company $FAST

Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $42,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $382,050. This represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,834. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,603 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

