Swmg LLC Grows Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Swmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 106.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 157.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $340.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.91.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,478,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 39,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,460. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,025 shares of company stock worth $14,831,784. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COR opened at $324.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $325.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.23.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

