SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAWW) Short Interest Update

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAWW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,500 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

SDAWW opened at $0.05 on Friday. SunCar Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

About SunCar Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.