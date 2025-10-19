SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAWW) Short Interest Update

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAWW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,500 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance
SDAWW opened at $0.05 on Friday. SunCar Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.
About SunCar Technology Group
