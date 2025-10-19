Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,670,000 after buying an additional 5,376,301 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768,521 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,266 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,310,000 after purchasing an additional 978,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $75,932,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.45. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

