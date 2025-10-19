Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.8889.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SOLV. Argus upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solventum
Solventum Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Solventum has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.92.
Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Solventum will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
