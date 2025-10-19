Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.8889.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOLV. Argus upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.

Get Solventum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solventum

Solventum Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Solventum by 84.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Solventum has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Solventum will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.