Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 806,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,758,000 after purchasing an additional 173,649 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 691,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,662,000 after buying an additional 185,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 635,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,331,000 after buying an additional 98,438 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 558,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,777,000 after buying an additional 282,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 462,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,633,000 after buying an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $137.57.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

