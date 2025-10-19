Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.02. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

