Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 247.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 160,704 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $235.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.53. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.09 and a fifty-two week high of $251.24.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

