Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VWO opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

