Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 0.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in DexCom by 30.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $53,933.62. Following the sale, the director owned 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,853.62. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,868.26. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,849 shares of company stock worth $564,733. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DexCom from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

DexCom Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $93.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

