SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) and Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Financial Review

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) and Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SEALSQ and Impinj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEALSQ 1 0 0 0 1.00 Impinj 1 1 6 2 2.90

Impinj has a consensus price target of $179.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.14%. Given Impinj’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Impinj is more favorable than SEALSQ.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEALSQ $10.98 million 86.69 -$21.20 million N/A N/A Impinj $358.94 million 16.32 $40.84 million $0.01 20,143.00

This table compares SEALSQ and Impinj”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Impinj has higher revenue and earnings than SEALSQ.

Risk & Volatility

SEALSQ has a beta of -13.03, meaning that its share price is 1,403% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impinj has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of SEALSQ shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Impinj shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SEALSQ and Impinj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A Impinj 0.18% 8.14% 2.64%

Summary

Impinj beats SEALSQ on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, such as smart energy, smart home, automotive EV charging, consumer IoT, aerospace and military, telecommunications, logistics, medical, luxury, and other industrial applications. SEALSQ Corp was founded in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc. operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item. Its platform also consists of systems products that consists of reader ICs, readers, and gateways to wirelessly provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs on host items, as well as to read, write, authenticate, and engage the endpoint ICs on those items; and software and algorithms that enable its partners to solve enterprise business problems, such as retail self-checkout and loss prevention. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, automotive, aviation, banking, datacenters, food, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, linen and uniform tracking, sports, and travel industries through original equipment and device manufacturers, tag service bureaus, systems integrators, value-added resellers, independent software vendors, and other solution partners. Impinj, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

