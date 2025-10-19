Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Stock Holdings Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $16,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Sims Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 1,838,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,506,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 278.6% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $261,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

