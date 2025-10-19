Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 243 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

