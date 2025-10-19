Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $125.60 and last traded at $129.91. Approximately 24,965,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 41,399,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “mkt outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.28.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at $413,011,425.58. This represents a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $156,810,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,181,462 shares of company stock valued at $567,328,871. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

