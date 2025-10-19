Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 127 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 298,148.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,488,728,000 after buying an additional 8,154,365 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $662,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,871,000 after buying an additional 291,753 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Equinix by 169.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 394,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,427,000 after buying an additional 248,075 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,576,000 after buying an additional 242,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.14.

Equinix Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $813.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $786.53 and a 200-day moving average of $812.53. The company has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.74%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

