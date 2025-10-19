Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Holdings Lifted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $84.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

