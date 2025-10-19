Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,332 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $25,963,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 83,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

NIKE Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $67.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

