Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 74.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 8.8%

BATS:MOAT opened at $100.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

