Novare Capital Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Tesla by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.54.

Tesla Stock Up 2.5%

Tesla stock opened at $439.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $387.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

