Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $140.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $142.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.69.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

