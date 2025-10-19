Nordea Investment Management AB Has $77.21 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,136 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $77,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,280,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 12,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. BNP Paribas cut AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas Exane cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.31.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:AVB opened at $186.92 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.40 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.20.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The firm had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 86.21%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

