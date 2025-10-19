Nordea Investment Management AB Has $58.48 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,439 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $58,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,475,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,909,000 after buying an additional 247,496 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 14,643.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 12,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 248.14 and a beta of 1.05. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,178.62. The trade was a 22.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

