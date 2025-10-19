Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 897 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Progressive by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,741,523.40. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,778 shares of company stock worth $31,683,756 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Progressive from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $262.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $350.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $252.00 to $247.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.46.

Progressive Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $225.57 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $217.20 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.90.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.19%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

