Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $25.19 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Booking by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6,200.00 price target (up from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5,975.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6,700.00 price target (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,729.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,070.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,459.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,336.87. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

