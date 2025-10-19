Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $188.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $192.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

