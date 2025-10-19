Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,327,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,147,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,090,000 after buying an additional 89,362 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.84.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.26. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.