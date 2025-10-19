Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $294.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

