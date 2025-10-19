Meritage Portfolio Management Has $69.02 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,071 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.4% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $69,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $28,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $34,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $430.00 target price on Broadcom in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.33.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.4%

AVGO stock opened at $349.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

