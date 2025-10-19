Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 8,311,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 11,447,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Lucid Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.10 price objective on Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lucid Group to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $259.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 259.57% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

