Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $100.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 119.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

