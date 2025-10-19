Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 96 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $467.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $476.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

