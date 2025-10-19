Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 15 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optima Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,295.00 price objective (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,339.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,199.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,213.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,177.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $736.23 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $509.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

