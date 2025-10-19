Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes $624,000 Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF $JULW

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.19% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 275,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 42,613 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the period.

JULW stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.28.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

