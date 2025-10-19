Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF $RSPG

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSPG. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $86.61.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

