Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 584 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 39.2%

Shares of ITA stock opened at $206.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.16 and a 200-day moving average of $183.52. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $129.14 and a 1-year high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.