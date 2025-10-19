Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Potentia Wealth raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Potentia Wealth now owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

BUG stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $37.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.86.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

