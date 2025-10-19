Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $419,000 Stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF $FDG

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,327,000 after acquiring an additional 73,292 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $5,550,000. BXM Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 95,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the period.

Get American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BATS:FDG opened at $122.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.29.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.