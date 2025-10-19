Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF $SDOG

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.19% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDOG opened at $59.63 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

