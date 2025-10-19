Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 1,513 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.7% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $192.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
