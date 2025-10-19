Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 1,513 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.7% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $192.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.