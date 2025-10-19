iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

